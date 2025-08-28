White Sox INF Miguel Vargas leaves game with Yankees after hitting 1st career grand slam.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox first baseman Miguel Vargas left Thursday’s game with the New York Yankees in the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox first baseman Miguel Vargas left Thursday’s game with the New York Yankees in the fifth inning with an undisclosed injury three innings after hitting his first career grand slam.

Vargas was hurt while trying to stretch for Curtis Mead’s wide throw from just behind third base on a chopper by Aaron Judge. It appeared Judge’s left leg struck Vargas’ left hand (glove hand) as he ran to first. Vargas crumpled to the ground in pain.

Judge was awarded a single on the play, and advanced to second on the wide throw that also allowed Ben Rice to score from first, snapping a 4-all tie. The Yankees added another run in the inning for a 6-4 lead.

Vargas’ 14th homer had tied the game 4-all in the second inning. He was replaced at first base by Mead.

