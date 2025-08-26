White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. leaves game vs. Royals due to left hamstring soreness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. left Tuesday’s game against Kansas City with soreness in…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. left Tuesday’s game against Kansas City with soreness in his left hamstring.

Robert was 0 for 1 in his only at-bat in the second inning, a groundout to Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. He left the game at the start of the fourth inning and was replaced by Michael A. Taylor.

The White Sox said Robert would undergo further evaluation.

The 28-year-old Robert is batting a career-worst .223 this season. However, he has recovered from a slow start, batting .301 with five homers and 18 RBIs in 30 games since the All-Star break.

Robert was an All-Star in 2023, when he finished 12th in American League MVP voting.

