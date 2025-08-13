Welsh rugby’s CEO diagnosed with cancer and stepping away from role

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The top official in Welsh rugby is stepping away to undergo treatment after being diagnosed with…

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The top official in Welsh rugby is stepping away to undergo treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

Abi Tierney, chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union, will leave her role temporarily on Aug. 22 “to focus fully on my health and recovery.”

“I am grateful for the support I have already received from my family, friends, and colleagues,” Tierney said, “and I am confident in the team’s ability to continue our work during my absence.”

Tierney has just overseen the appointment of Steve Tandy as coach of the men’s national team, which went on a record 18-match losing run before a win in Japan last month.

