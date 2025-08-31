Want-away Brentford striker Yoane Wissa slams club for ‘unduly standing in my way’

LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Yoane Wissa says he wants to leave the Premier League club and that it’s “unduly…

LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Yoane Wissa says he wants to leave the Premier League club and that it’s “unduly standing in my way.”

A day before the end of soccer’s summer transfer period, Wissa posted a lengthy statement on social media on Sunday criticizing Brentford for rejecting an apparent offer from another Premier League club despite his willingness to switch between the teams.

Wissa, a reported target for Newcastle, is yet to play for Brentford this season and had already removed any association with the club from his Instagram account.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old Congo international took it a step further on the social media network.

“Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club’s senior management, including key directors and the new head coach,” Wissa wrote. “I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge. During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing.”

Wissa said he thought Brentford had reached an agreement with the other club over his transfer but it has since “significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated. This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position. The commitment that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans.”

“This has never been about walking away from what is a fantastic football club,” Wissa wrote. “It’s about being allowed to move forward with Brentford’s blessing based on a repeated commitment made that I could leave for a new chapter this summer. Being made to stay beyond this summer will only tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club.”

