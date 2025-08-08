Vitesse Arnhem ‘deeply disappointed’ as court upholds license withdrawal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Vitesse Arnhem lost a last-ditch bid Friday to get back its license to play in…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Vitesse Arnhem lost a last-ditch bid Friday to get back its license to play in the Dutch professional leagues, possibly signalling an end to one of the oldest soccer clubs in the Netherlands.

A Dutch court rejected an injunction request by Vitesse Arnhem that sought to halt a decision by the Netherlands’ soccer association in July to withdraw its professional license.

In a statement on its website, the club said it was “deeply disappointed and distressed” by the decision.

“We have done everything we can in the past period to meet the set conditions, in collaboration with the investors and other stakeholders,” said Michel Schaay, chairman of De Sterkhouders, a group of investors that sought to save the club. “The fact that this has been deemed insufficient is painful for us. Above all, for our supporters, employees, and the city of Arnhem.”

Vitesse was established in 1892, initially as a cricket club. A soccer team was added later that year. Its only major Dutch title came when it won the KNVB Beker knockout cup competition in 2017.

The Central Netherlands District Court said in a statement that a judge ruled that the Dutch soccer association KNVB “did not violate the licensing regulations and could reasonably have reached this decision.” The judge who made the decision also said the ruling by the association’s licensing commission was “sufficiently reasoned.”

Vitesse has been wrangling with the association for years over its status. Last year, it was docked 18 points and relegated from the top-flight Eredivisie while under investigation for ties to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, the former owner of Chelsea.

The KNVB said in a written reaction that “it has become painfully clear how significant the impact can be if a club structurally fails to comply with the licensing system.”

“Losing a professional football club’s license is a devastating blow, not only for the club itself, but also for the fans, sponsors, partners, employees, and everyone else directly or indirectly involved with Vitesse,” the KNVB added. “We fully understand that this is painful and a very difficult time for them.”

The club said Friday that it’s future is now unclear. Vitesse had been scheduled to play its first match of the new season in the second tier of the Dutch professional league on Saturday against Almere City.

“The club is investigating the possibilities,” it said. “In the meantime, the leadership remains in talks with stakeholders to secure the continuation of soccer in Arnhem.”

