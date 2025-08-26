Vingegaard concedes lead to Gaudu on tiebreaker rule as Turner wins 4th stage of Spanish Vuelta

VOIRON, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard conceded the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta just like he had hinted he…

VOIRON, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard conceded the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta just like he had hinted he would do in the fourth stage Tuesday, as the race left Italy and crossed into France.

British rider Ben Turner won the stage in a sprint finish for his first victory at a Grand Tour, while French rider David Gaudu replaced Vingegaard in the red jersey.

Gaudu and Vingegaard remain level on time but Gaudu went top based on the tiebreaker between the two riders, determined by adding all the stage results since the start.

Gaudu needed to finish eight places ahead of Vingegaard on Tuesday and crossed 25th while two-time Tour de France champion Vingegaard was 42nd.

“I’m going to do what I usually do in these types of stages. I’m not going to risk anything,” Vingegaard said before the stage.

Gaudu, who won the third stage, donned the red jersey on home soil.

Giulio Ciccone remained third overall, eight seconds behind.

Turner was a late call-up to the Ineos Grenadiers team after some impressive recent results. But his chain came off during the race’s first sprint.

“It was a crazy week,” Turner said.

The 206-kilometer (128-mile) route from Susa to Voiron began with a series of climbs before a flatter finish.

The race returns to Spain in Stage 5 on Wednesday with a 24.1 (15-mile) team time trial in Figueres. Vingegaard’s Visma-Lease a Bike team is among the favorites to win the team time trial — which would enable him to reclaim the red jersey.

