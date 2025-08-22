Villarreal signs Chelsea defender Renato Veiga to long-term deal

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal has signed Chelsea defender Renato Veiga to a seven-year contract, the Spanish club said Friday. The…

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal has signed Chelsea defender Renato Veiga to a seven-year contract, the Spanish club said Friday.

The reported fee of 24 million euros ($28 million) plus add-ons would make Veiga one of the most expensive signings in Villarreal’s history.

The 22-year-old center back joined Chelsea from Basel last summer, but he made just one start in the Premier League before being loaned to Juventus for second half of last season. In Italy, he became a regular starter for Juventus and helped Portugal win the Nations League in June.

Villarreal is playing in the Champions League this season after finishing La Liga in fifth place last campaign.

