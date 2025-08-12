Van Gisbergen breaks Cup record, Palou clinches IndyCar title and Zilisch hospitalized after fall

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Cook Out 400 Site: Richmond, Virginia. Track: Richmond Raceway. Race distance: 400 laps, 300…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Cook Out 400

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 300 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:15 p.m., qualifying, 5:40 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (USA).

Last year: Austin Dillon’s controversial win came after making late contact with both Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, causing both cars to lose control. NASCAR later deemed his actions detrimental to the sport, voiding his playoff eligibility.

Last race: Shane van Gisbergen became the first rookie to win four races in one season while finishing 11 seconds ahead of Christopher Bell in a dominant performance at Watkins Glen.

Next race: August 23, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Connor Zilisch, who lead 60 out of 82 laps at Watkins Glen, suffered a broken collarbone after falling off his car during a victory celebration.

Next race: August 22, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

eero 250

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 187.5 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Ty Majeski clinched the series title while leading 132 of 150 laps in a dominant display at Richmond.

Last race: Points leader Corey Heim secured his sixth win of the season, keeping a surging Daniel Hemric at bay in triple overtime.

Next race: August 30, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lando Norris held off a late surge from Oscar Piastri in Budapest, narrowly beating his teammate and further solidifying his place atop the standings.

Next race: August 31, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Alex Palou wrapped up his fourth IndyCar championship in the last five seasons after beating the only remaining title contender Pata O’Ward in Portland.

Next race: August 24, West Allis, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

Site: Brainerd, Minnesota

Track: Brainerd International Raceway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Next race: September 1, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Beat the Heat 40

Spoon River Showdown

Hawkeye 100

Big O Showdown

World of Outlaws presented by Fendt

Mississippi Thunder Showdown

Next race: August 22 – 23.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.