Valencia halts Getafe’s super start in La Liga

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Arnaut Danjuma got his first goal for Valencia and club stalwart Mouctar Diakhaby was man of…

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Arnaut Danjuma got his first goal for Valencia and club stalwart Mouctar Diakhaby was man of the match as they ended Getafe’s fine start to La Liga by 3-0 on Friday.

The home side took the lead when Guinean center half Diakhaby headed home a corner from the left.

Danjuma scored early in the second half with the help of a superb pass by Javi Guerra. The Netherland winger calmly took the through ball and curled a right-foot shot inside the far post for his first goal since joining Valencia three weeks ago.

Hugo Duro scored deep in stoppage time to cap a fine night at the Mestalla and leave Valencia with a draw, a win and a loss from its first three matches.

Getafe was in fifth place.

Promoted Elche unbeaten

In a matchup of newly promoted sides, Elche beat visiting Levante 2-0.

Elche remained unbeaten after three games, having drawn its first two.

Although Elche had 80% possession in a one-sided first half, it managed only one shot on target and it wasn’t until the second half that it turned its superiority into goals.

Rafa Mir’s second goal in two games came moments after the break, and Rodrigo Mendoza doubled the lead five minutes later.

Levante was pointless after three consecutive defeats.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.