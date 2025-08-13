US winger Kevin Paredes hit by another injury setback with Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — United States winger Kevin Paredes is facing another spell on the sidelines with a foot injury…

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — United States winger Kevin Paredes is facing another spell on the sidelines with a foot injury at Wolfsburg after missing almost all of last season.

The German club said Tuesday that Paredes had undergone successful surgery the day before on his foot and would be out “for the time being.”

The 22-year-old Virginia-born Paredes was a rising star for Wolfsburg and the U.S. after making his national team debut in 2023 but injuries have affected his development.

Paredes only played twice in the Bundesliga last season after a foot injury sidelined him for months. Wolfsburg didn’t specify if his latest operation was related to that problem.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.