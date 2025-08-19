US Open Results

Tuesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $31,620,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Yibing Wu, China, def. Juan Pablo Ficovich (17), Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.
Luca Van Assche, France, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-1.
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Veronika Erjavec (32), Slovenia, def. Maria Timofeeva, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.
Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Daria Saville, Australia, 6-0, 6-2.
Mixed Doubles
Third Round
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, and Elena Rybakina (2), Kazakhstan, 4-2, 4-2.
Caty McNally, United States, and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Gael Monfils, France, and Naomi Osaka, Japan, 5-3, 4-2.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.