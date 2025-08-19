US Open Results

Tuesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $31,620,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $31,620,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Yibing Wu, China, def. Juan Pablo Ficovich (17), Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Luca Van Assche, France, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Veronika Erjavec (32), Slovenia, def. Maria Timofeeva, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Daria Saville, Australia, 6-0, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, and Elena Rybakina (2), Kazakhstan, 4-2, 4-2.

Caty McNally, United States, and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Gael Monfils, France, and Naomi Osaka, Japan, 5-3, 4-2.

