US Open Results

Saturday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $31,620,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Saturday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $31,620,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Lorenzo Musetti (10), Italy, def. Flavio Cobolli (24), Italy, 6-3, 6-2, 2-0, ret.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Magdalena Frech (28), Poland, 6-3, 6-1.

Karolina Muchova (11), Czechia, def. Linda Noskova (21), Czechia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Miomir Kecmanovic and Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (10), Argentina, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).

Robert Cash and James Tracy, United States, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 6-4, 6-3.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Cleeve Harper, Canada, def. Benjamin Bonzi and Theo Arribage, France, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Luisa Stefani (11), Brazil, def. Clervie Ngounoue and Iva Jovic, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.