US Open Results

Friday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $31,620,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $31,620,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Jiri Lehecka (20), Czechia, def. Raphael Collignon, Belgium, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Luciano Darderi (32), Italy, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Elena Rybakina (9), Kazakhstan, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Luke Johnson, Britain, and Sander Arends (13), Netherlands, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, and Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (1), Britain, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Nikola Mektic (11), Croatia, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Manuel Guinard, France, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Cooper Woestendick and Maxwell Exsted, United States, def. David Goffin, Belgium, and Alexandre Muller, France, 6-0, 6-1.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (9), Monaco, def. David Pel, Netherlands, and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Whitney Osuigwe and Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 6-2, 6-1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.