US Open Results

Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $31,620,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Third Round
Jiri Lehecka (20), Czechia, def. Raphael Collignon, Belgium, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Luciano Darderi (32), Italy, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.
Women’s Singles
Third Round
Elena Rybakina (9), Kazakhstan, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-1, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
First Round
Luke Johnson, Britain, and Sander Arends (13), Netherlands, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, and Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.
Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (1), Britain, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Nikola Mektic (11), Croatia, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Manuel Guinard, France, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Cooper Woestendick and Maxwell Exsted, United States, def. David Goffin, Belgium, and Alexandre Muller, France, 6-0, 6-1.
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (9), Monaco, def. David Pel, Netherlands, and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).
Women’s Doubles
First Round
Storm Hunter, Australia, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Whitney Osuigwe and Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-1, 6-1.
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 6-2, 6-1.
