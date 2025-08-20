US Open Results

Wednesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $2,360,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Casper Ruud, Norway, and Iga Swiatek (3), Poland, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, and Jack Draper (1), Britain, 3-5, 5-3 (8), 10-8 (8).

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Christian Harrison and Danielle Collins, United States, 4-2, 4-2.

