US Open Results

The Associated Press

August 20, 2025, 9:53 PM

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $2,360,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Casper Ruud, Norway, and Iga Swiatek (3), Poland, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, and Jack Draper (1), Britain, 3-5, 5-3 (8), 10-8 (8).

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Christian Harrison and Danielle Collins, United States, 4-2, 4-2.

