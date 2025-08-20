US Open Results

Wednesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $2,360,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Mixed Doubles
Semifinals
Casper Ruud, Norway, and Iga Swiatek (3), Poland, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, and Jack Draper (1), Britain, 3-5, 5-3 (8), 10-8 (8).
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Christian Harrison and Danielle Collins, United States, 4-2, 4-2.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.