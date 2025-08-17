US Open mixed doubles tournament set, with Alcaraz-Raducanu to face the No. 1 seeds

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner has a new partner for the U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament, where Emma Raducanu…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner has a new partner for the U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament, where Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz will face the No. 1-seeded team in the first round.

The remainder of the 16-team field was completed Sunday and the draw was conducted ahead of the two-day event that begins Tuesday and pays $1 million to the winning team.

The top-ranked Sinner will now play with 10-time women’s doubles major champion Katerina Siniakova. He had been scheduled to team with Emma Navarro, before she withdrew to play in the women’s tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, next week.

The other teams added to the event Sunday are two-time U.S. Open women’s champion Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils, Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev, and Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti.

Musetti had been scheduled to play with fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini, but she is playing Iga Swiatek in the Cincinnati final Monday and withdrew. Swiatek remains in the field with partner Casper Ruud.

Sinner and the second-ranked Alcaraz face off in the men’s final and will have a quick turnaround to their doubles openers in New York.

Alcaraz and Raducanu, both past U.S. Open singles champions, face the team of Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, who drew the No. 1 seed based on the lowest combined singles rankings.

Sinner and Siniakova, who were given one of the eight wild cards, will open against the team of Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic.

The remaining first-round matchups: Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic vs. Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev; No. 3 Swiatek and Ruud vs. Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe; Osaka and Monfils vs. McNally and Musetti; Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton vs. No. 4 Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune; Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka vs. Muchova and Rublev; and No. 2 Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz vs. Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

Errani and Vavassori are the defending U.S. Open champions and the only traditional doubles team in the field.

The first and second rounds will be played Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. The semifinals and final are Wednesday night.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.