US goalie Horvath joins Sheffield Wednesday on loan

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — U.S. goalkeeper Ethan Horvath completed his loan move to English club Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Horvath will make his debut for the second-tier Championship club on Saturday against Wrexham.

He has been loaned by Cardiff.

The 30-year-old Horvath has also played for Molde, Club Brugge, Nottingham Forest and Luton.

