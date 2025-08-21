Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for Red Sox-Yankess, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP to collect a welcome bonus this weekend. New players can start making picks on MLB or any other available market. Start the registration process by clicking here .







Create a new account and start with a $5 pick on MLB, NFL preseason, college football or any other sport. Players will receive a $50 bonus after making this initial pick.

At this point, players are ready to start using this bonus cash. Although there are plenty of options, we expect to see a lot of interest in Yankees vs. Red Sox this weekend. This is a pivotal matchup as far as the postseason race goes. Underdog Sports has tons of different ways to make picks and build entries on MLB.

Click here to register with Underdog promo code WTOP and make a $5 pick to win a $50 instant bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offers $50 Instant Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus In-App Promos Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new promo is a head start for players on Underdog Sports. Remember, all it takes is a $5 pick to win this initial $50 bonus. There is no need to sweat out that first pick.

New players will have tons of different options this weekend. Between the MLB games, NFL preseason and college football, there should be something for everyone.

Not to mention, the NFL regular season is right around the corner. It’s the perfect time to sign up and get a feel for the Underdog Sports app.

How to Register With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Signing up with Underdog Sports is a breeze. Create a new account in a matter of minutes by following these simple steps:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply promo code WTOP.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply promo code WTOP. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a secure profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Start with a $5 pick on MLB or any other game to win $50 in bonuses.

Make picks and build entries on MLB, NFL preseason, college football or any other sport.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Preview

The best matchup of the weekend is happening in the Bronx. The Yankees and Red Sox are fighting for a spot in the postseason and this matchup will have major implications on the AL Wild Card.

The series starts on Thursday night with Lucas Giolito on the mound against Luis Gil. Giolito brings a 3.63 ERA to the table while Gil is making his fourth start of the year. This matchup will have no shortage of sluggers with Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Alex Bregman and Roman Anthony. Underdog Sports has tons of different options on the table for baseball fans.