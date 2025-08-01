Umpire Brian Knight retires due to injuries, replaced on MLB staff by Charlie Ramos

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Knight has retired as a major league umpire because of injuries and was replaced on…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Knight has retired as a major league umpire because of injuries and was replaced on the major league staff Friday by Charlie Ramos.

Knight, 50, made his major league debut on May 7, 2011, as the third base umpire for Texas’ home game against the Chicago White Sox and was promoted to the major league staff in 2011. He worked the 2023 World Series and the 2006 and ‘23 World Baseball Classics. Knight was the plate umpire for Jon Lester’s no-hitter against Kansas City at Boston’s Fenway Park on May 19, 2008.

Knight worked his last game on the field when Seattle played at Tampa Bay on June 26, 2024.

Ramos, 37, made his big league debut as the second base umpire for Boston’s game at Toronto on Aug. 25, 2020, and has had 529 major league assignments as a call-up from the minors, including as a replay official.

