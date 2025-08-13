UEFA rolls out banner in support of children in war zones ahead of Super Cup

UDINE, Italy (AP) — UEFA rolled out a banner with the message “Stop Killing Children. Stop Killing Civilians” ahead of…

UDINE, Italy (AP) — UEFA rolled out a banner with the message “Stop Killing Children. Stop Killing Civilians” ahead of the Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham on Wednesday.

It was laid out in front of the teams before kickoff in the match at Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

“The message is loud and clear,” European soccer’s governing body said in a post on X. “A banner. A call.”

It comes a day after the UEFA Foundation for Children announced its latest initiative to help children affected by war in different parts of the world — a partnership with Medecins du Monde, Medecins sans Frontières and Handicap International.

They are charities “providing vital humanitarian help for the children of Gaza,” UEFA said in a press release Tuesday.

UEFA has supported projects regarding children affected in conflict zones in Afghanistan, Lebanon, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Ukraine.

