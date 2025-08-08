Twins start 3-game series at home against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (57-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-60, fourth in the AL Central) Minneapolis; Friday,…

Kansas City Royals (57-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-60, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Seth Lugo (8-5, 3.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (10-5, 2.83 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -135, Royals +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 54-60 record overall and a 30-24 record in home games. The Twins are eighth in the AL with 134 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Kansas City has gone 29-30 on the road and 57-58 overall. Royals pitchers have a collective 3.60 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams match up Friday for the eighth time this season. The Royals are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks Lee has 10 doubles and 11 home runs for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 9 for 31 with a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 37 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 12 for 38 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Royals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Larnach: day-to-day (side), Simeon Woods Richardson: 15-Day IL (illness), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (side soreness), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Steven Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Jac Caglianone: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (elbow), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

