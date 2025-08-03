Twins score 4 runs in 1st inning, beat Guardians 5-4 to snap 4-game losing streak

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Larnach had a two-run single in a four-run first inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the…

Matt Wallner and Royce Lewis also drove in runs in the first against Joey Cantillo (2-2), who struck out a season-high nine over 5 2/3 innings. Kody Clemens’ bunt single in the eighth plated DaShawn Keirsey Jr. with an insurance run.

The Guardians trailed 5-2 going into the ninth, but Brayan Rocchio’s pinch-hit single off Michael Tonkin scored Nolan Jones and C.J. Kayfus. Erasmo Ramírez entered and retired Daniel Schneemann and José Ramírez in order to close out the win.

Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak. Kody Funderburk (2-1) tossed two scoreless innings of relief, and Ramírez earned the save in his first big-league appearance since Aug. 30, 2024, with Tampa Bay.

José Ramírez hit a two-run homer in the first and Schneemann had three hits for the second day in a row for Cleveland, which had won four straight. Kayfus doubled for his first hit in the majors, one day after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

José Ureña, pitching for his sixth team in three years, started and gave up two runs in four innings for the Twins. Wallner and Clemens had two hits apiece.

Key moment

Cantillo gave up four straight hits to Austin Martin, Ryan Jeffers, Wallner and Lewis to begin the game. The left-hander had only given up three total hits in the first inning of his other five starts this season.

Key stat

Ureña became the first player this season to appear in games with four teams, previously pitching for the Mets, Blue Jays and Dodgers.

Up next

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli has not determined who will start Monday in a bullpen game at Detroit.

Guardians: RHP Slade Cecconi (5-7, 3.77 ERA) opens a three-game series Monday at the New York Mets.

