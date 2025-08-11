Twins reinstate Byron Buxton from injured list to start series vs. Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated center fielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list on Monday before…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated center fielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list on Monday before beginning a three-game series against the New York Yankees, after the All-Star missed 13 games with inflammation in his left rib cage.

Buxton was sidelined just before the Twins tore down their roster ahead of the trade deadline. He was batting .282 with 68 runs, 23 homers, 59 RBIs and a .905 OPS in 85 games when he went on the IL, all team-leading totals and averages among players with a qualifying amount of at-bats.

“It’s a pretty nice addition I would say,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Buxton was slotted into the leadoff spot as Minnesota’s center fielder in his first action since July 26 against Washington. The Twins went 6-7 in his absence, though they entered Monday coming off series victories over Detroit and Kansas City.

“Energetically, it’s itching to get back,” Buxton said. “I’ve been on the bench seeing them take the extra base, stealing bases. It’s fun. We’re a young group now even younger.”

The Twins sent outfielder Carson McCusker to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Buxton, who has stolen 17 bases in 17 attempts. Despite the rib cage issue and a concussion that cost him time earlier, Buxton has been as healthy as he has in several seasons. He’s on pace for the second-most games in his 11-year major league career, behind the 140 games he played in in 2017.

