Twins place outfielder Matt Wallner on paternity list, recall Carson McCusker from Triple-A

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Matt Wallner on the paternity list on Saturday and recalled Carson McCusker from Triple-A St. Paul.

Wallner, who homered for Minnesota in a 9-4 win over Kansas City on Friday night, could miss up to three games for the Twins, who are 5 1/2 games out of the final AL wild-card spot heading into Saturday’s action.

Wallner is hitting .218 with 16 home runs and 27 RBIs.

McCusker has one hit in six at-bats with the Twins this season. He’s hitting .245 with 19 home runs and 61 RBIs with the St. Paul Saints.

