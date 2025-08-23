Twins call up right-hander Mick Abel from Triple-A, gets the start Saturday against the White Sox

The Minnesota Twins called up pitcher Mick Abel from Triple-A St. Paul, and the right-hander will start Saturday’s game against…

The Minnesota Twins called up pitcher Mick Abel from Triple-A St. Paul, and the right-hander will start Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

The 24-year-old Abel was acquired from Philadelphia in the Jhoan Duran trade. He made three starts for the St. Paul Saints, posting a 1.76 ERA with seven hits allowed, six walks and 23 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .140 batting average.

Abel was originally drafted by the Phillies with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft, and made his major league debut with Philadelphia earlier this season. He went 2-2 with a 5.04 ERA, nine walks and 21 strikeouts in 25 innings with the Phillies.

To make room for Abel on the roster, the Twins designated right-handed pitcher José Ureña for assignment. Ureña appeared in four games for the Twins, going 0-1 with a 4.58 ERA, eight walks and 10 strikeouts.

