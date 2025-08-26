Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Alden-Conger def. Blooming Prairie, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. New London-Spicer, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21 Breckenridge def. Underwood,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alden-Conger def. Blooming Prairie, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. New London-Spicer, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21

Breckenridge def. Underwood, 25-14, 25-12, 25-9

East Ridge def. Rosemount, 25-12, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21

Fillmore Central def. St. Charles, 25-6, 25-21, 25-8

Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-13, 25-17, 15-25, 25-22

Greenway def. Ely, 27-29, 25-8, 25-21, 25-18

Hills-Beaver Creek def. West Sioux, Iowa, 25-19, 25-15

Jackson County Central def. Blue Earth Area, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13

Lewiston-Altura def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21

Lyle-Pacelli def. Houston, 25-20, 25-19, 29-27

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Brainerd, 25-11, 25-13, 25-9

Stewartville def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

Wadena-Deer Creek def. East Grand Forks, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Maple River, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

