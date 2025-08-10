Tribute to former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota disrupted at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — A tribute to former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva was disrupted on Sunday…

Before the game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley both teams and their staff stood silently to commemorate the brothers — who died in a car accident in Spain in July — but loud voices could be heard in the crowd, which prompted some boos.

Referee Chris Kavanagh then blew his whistle to signal the end of the tribute.

This was Liverpool’s first major game since the death of Jota, who was 28.

The brothers died when the Lamborghini they were in veered off a road and burst into flames near the northwestern city of Zamora.

The Premier League champion has made a number of tributes to Jota following his death, including retiring his No. 20 jersey.

Liverpool supporters began to applaud Jota when Sunday’s game reached the 20-minute mark and that applause quickly erupted into cheers as new signing Jeremie Frimpong scored to put the Merseyside club 2-1 ahead.

The Community Shield is seen at the traditional curtain-raiser for the top-flight season in England and is played between the defending league champion and the winner of the FA Cup.

