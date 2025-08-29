Tottenham signs Simons from Leipzig after missing out on Eze

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham signed Netherlands attacking midfielder Xavi Simons from Leipzig on Friday, an arrival that partially makes up…

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham signed Netherlands attacking midfielder Xavi Simons from Leipzig on Friday, an arrival that partially makes up for the club’s failure to bring in Eberechi Eze last week.

The fee for the 22-year-old Simons, who was a breakout star at the European Championship last year, was 60 million euros ($70 million), according to the British media.

“I will bring flair to the team but also hard work and discipline,” Simons said in a statement from Spurs.

Simons joined Leipzig on a permanent basis only in January, after a previous loan spell at the German club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Tottenham was in talks with Eze before the England international opted to join fierce north London rival Arsenal in a late charge of heart.

Tottenham has been in a market for an attacking midfielder for the whole summer window, with James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski out with long-term injuries. Simons’ contract was long term, was all Spurs said.

Simons had 10 goals and seven assists in 25 Bundesliga games last season, despite missing around two months with injury. He had little impact in a miserable Champions League campaign where Leipzig lost seven of its eight games.

It’s another big-name departure in this window for Leipzig, which sold striker Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United.

