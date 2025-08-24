Tommy Fleetwood wins Tour Championship for first PGA Tour title and FedEx Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood of England ended a summer of heartache with the richest prize on the PGA Tour.…

ATLANTA (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood of England ended a summer of heartache with the richest prize on the PGA Tour. He won the Tour Championship on Sunday for his first tour title to capture the FedEx Cup and its $10 million reward.

Fleetwood got plenty of help at the start when Patrick Cantlay began bogey-double bogey and could never catch up. Scottie Scheffler hit his opening tee shot out-of-bounds and still was a threat until a tee shot into the water ended his hopes on the 15th.

Through it all, Fleetwood held his nerve. He closed with a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory over Cantlay (71) and Russell Henley (69).

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley was within one shot of the lead on the front nine but wound up with a 70 to tie for seventh. He now has to decide whether to use one of his six captain’s picks on himself.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.