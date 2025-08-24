Tommy Fleetwood, Brooke Henderson and John Rahm and his LIV team big winners on busy day of golf

ATLANTA (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood of England ended a summer of heartache with the richest prize on the PGA Tour,…

ATLANTA (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood of England ended a summer of heartache with the richest prize on the PGA Tour, winning the Tour Championship on Sunday for his first tour title to capture the FedEx Cup and its $10 million reward.

Fleetwood got plenty of help at the start when Patrick Cantlay began bogey-double bogey and could never catch up. Scottie Scheffler hit his opening tee shot out-of-bounds and still was a threat until a tee shot into the water ended his hopes on the 15th.

Through it all, Fleetwood held his nerve at East Lake. He closed with a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory over Cantlay (71) and Russell Henley (69). Fleetwood finished at 18 -under 262.

His first PGA Tour victory came with two trophies — the FedEx Cup and the “Calamity Jane” replica putter for the Tour Championship.

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley was within one shot of the lead on the front nine but wound up with a 70 to tie for seventh. He said he was “dead tired,” and now has to decide whether to use one of his six captain’s picks on himself. He announces his picks Wednesday.

Scheffler missed a 5-foot birdie on the 10th, and his hopes ended with a 5-iron that went into the water on the 15th for double bogey. He closed with a 68.

LPGA Tour

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian star Brooke Henderson won her second CPKC Women’s Open title, beating playing partner Minjee Lee by a stroke for her first victory in more than 2 1/2 years.

Henderson closed with a 4-under 68 at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club to finish at 15-under 269. Lee, the Australian player ranked fourth in the world, had a 68.

Henderson broke a tie for the lead with a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th. On the short par-4 17th, she followed Lee’s 13-foot birdie putt with a 12-footer of her own to keep the lead.

Also the 2018 champion at Wascana in Saskatchewan, the 27-year-old Henderson won her 14th LPGA Tour title and first since January 2023. She’s from Smith Falls, Ontario.

Lee won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June in Texas for her third major title and 11th LPGA Tour title.

Mao Saigo of Japan was third at 11 under after a 66.

LIV Golf League

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) — Jon Rahm and Legion XIII outlasted Bryson DeChambeau and the Crushers in a playoff in the LIV Golf League team final.

Legion XIII rallied to match the Crushers at 20 under at The Club at Chatham Hills, with the Stinger squad from South Africa well back at 12 under in three-team final.

Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton each birdied the final two holes of regulation, then ended the playoff with a pair of birdies on the second extra hole against DeChambeau and Paul Casey. Rahm made a 6-footer and Hatton had a short putt for the deciding birdies.

Caleb Surratt led Legion XIII with a 64, Rahm and Tom McKibbin each shot 65, and Hatton had a 66. DeChambeau shot 62, Casey and Anirban Lahiri had 65s, and Charles Howell III closed with a 68. Howell birdied five of the first seven, then dropped three strokes.

Rahm helped Legion III take the team event a week after successfully defending his LIV Golf season points title in Indiana, a tournament where he closed with a 60 before losing a playoff to Sebastian Munoz.

European Tour

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — Alex Noren, who didn’t return from a hamstring injury until May, holed a 6-foot bogey putt on the final hole for a 5-under 67 and a one-shot victory in the British Masters.

The other big winner was Rasmus Hojgaard, whose tie for 13th was easily enough for him to claim one of six automatic spots on the Ryder Cup team. The Dane felt the nerves all day and shot a 71 to move past Shane Lowry in the European standings.

His twin brother, Nicolai, had a 67 and tied for second with Kazuma Kobori (65). Keita Nakajima shot 67 and was alone in fourth.

Noren won for the 11th time on the European tour. It was his first win for the 43-year-old Swede since the French Open just over seven years ago.

PGA Tour Champions

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Stewart Cink successfully defended his title in The Ally Challenge for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the year, beating Ernie Els with a par on the first hole of a playoff.

Cink closed with a 4-under 68, birdieing two of the last three holes, to match Els at 15-under 201 at Warwick Hills. Els parred the final five holes in a 69.

The 52-year-old Cink won the Insperity Invitational in May in Texas, beating Retief Goosen in a playoff. He won eight times on the PGA Tour, topped by the 2009 British Open.

Cink opened with a 62 and shot a 71 on Friday to enter the final round a stroke behind Els.

Steven Alker (65), Cameron Percy (70) and Soren Kjeldsen (70) tied for third at 12 under.

U.S. Golf Association

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Becky Morgan of Wales ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, closing with a 3-under 70 for a six-stroke victory over Juli Inkster.

Morgan finished at 7-under 285 at San Diego Country Club. The former LPGA and Ladies European Tour winner made her first start in the event after turning 50 in September.

The 65-year-old Inkster shot a 71. Liselotte Neumann was third at even par after a 74.

Maria McBride and Corina Kelepouris, tied with Morgan for the third-round lead, each shot 78 to tie for fourth at 1 over with 2024 winnerLeta Lindley (73).

First-round leader Annika Sorenstam tied for eighth at 3 over after a 72.

Other tours

Satoshi Kodaira charged home with a 9-under 63 to rally for a one-shot victory in the ISPS Handa Summer Golf Battle for his first victory in nearly seven years, and his eighth career title on the Japan Golf Tour. Kodaira, who once reached as high as No. 27 in the world, had fallen to No. 786. … Stanford sophomore Meja Ortengren closed with a 1-under 71 for a two-shot victory in the Hills Open on the Ladies European Tour. The 20-year-old Swede won her second tournament as a pro, having won on the LET Access Series in 2022 at age 17. … Filippo Celli closed with a 6-under 65 to win for a two-shot victory in The Dutch Futures on the European Challenge Tour. … Jonathan Broomhead closed with a 4-under 68 and defeated Jean-Paul Strydom in a playoff to win the Sunbet Challenge on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. … Yana Wilson won the Dream First Bank Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes in Garden City, Kansas, for her second Epson Tour victory of the season. The 19-year-old Wilson closed with a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke victory. She finished at 11 under. … Kokona Sakurai birdied the final hole to salvage an even-par 72 and win by one shot at the CAT Ladies on the Japan LPGA. … Minsol Kim finished birdie-birdie-eagle for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Hankyung Ladies Cup on the Korea LPGA. … Steve Webster of England closed with an even-par 73 to win the Grass & Co Legends in England on the Legends Tour.

