Tigers host the Royals, aim to continue home win streak

Kansas City Royals (66-63, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (77-53, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Wacha (8-9, 3.34 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Tigers: Chris Paddack (4-11, 5.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -125, Royals +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Kansas City Royals.

Detroit has gone 43-24 in home games and 77-53 overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Kansas City has a 66-63 record overall and a 30-33 record in road games. The Royals are 27-50 in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 25 doubles and 26 home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 6 for 32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Maikel Garcia has a .301 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 32 doubles, five triples and 12 home runs. Bobby Witt Jr. is 15 for 37 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, .242 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Sewald: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (abductor), Steven Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Jac Caglianone: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

