Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Alden-Conger def. Hayfield, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 Andover def. Forest Lake, 25-23, 25-20,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alden-Conger def. Hayfield, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17

Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-15, 25-21, 25-12

Andover def. Forest Lake, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22

Annandale def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 29-27, 25-16, 25-23

Apple Valley def. Two Rivers, 25-15, 25-9, 25-18

Battle Lake def. Bertha-Hewitt, 3-0

Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Edina, 3-0

Breck def. West Lutheran, 3-1

Breckenridge def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 25-14

Caledonia def. St. Charles, 25-9, 25-23, 25-20

Canby def. Pipestone, 25-23, 27-25, 25-15

Cannon Falls def. Nova, 22-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15, 15-7

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Madelia, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16

Central Minnesota Christian def. Hancock, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13

Chatfield def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15

Dassel-Cokato def. Paynesville, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13

Delano def. Orono, 3-0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Detroit Lakes, 25-11, 25-22, 25-21

Dover-Eyota def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-10, 25-18, 25-20

Eagan def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15

East Ridge def. Wayzata, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

Eastview def. Woodbury, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23

Fergus Falls def. Becker, 3-0

Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake Falls, 24-26, 25-19, 25-27, 25-14, 15-11

Fillmore Central def. La Crescent, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-4, 25-14, 25-15

Foley def. Staples-Motley, 3-0

Fosston def. Red Lake County Central, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-10

Frazee def. East Grand Forks, 18-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21

Grand Meadow def. Kingsland, 25-5, 25-8, 25-17

Grand Rapids def. Duluth Marshall, 3-0

Hawley def. Menahga, 25-10, 25-13, 25-12

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. St. James Area, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23

Lakeville South def. Stewartville, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. Nicollet, 3-2

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle def. Laporte, 3-0

Lyle-Pacelli def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 3-0

Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13

Mankato Loyola def. LeSueur-Henderson, 3-2

Mankato West def. Winona, 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15

Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman def. United South Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21

Mayer Lutheran def. Chaska, 25-18, 25-18, 14-25, 25-10

Mesabi East def. Cherry, 3-0

Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-10, 25-14, 25-12

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. New London-Spicer

Mound Westonka def. Big Lake, 25-20, 25-17, 27-25

NRHEG def. Tri-City United, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 20-25, 15-13

New Life def. PACT, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17

New Prague def. Shakopee, 28-26, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

North Woods def. International Falls, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

Northern def. Warroad, 25-23, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22

Park Christian def. Park Rapids, 25-13, 25-22, 25-9

Pelican Rapids def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18

Perham def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 3-0

Pillager def. Upsala, 3-0

Princeton def. Hermantown, 3-0

Prior Lake def. Northfield, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15

Red Wing def. Mankato West, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

Robbinsdale Cooper def. Minneapolis Camden, 3-1

Rogers def. Bemidji, 3-0

Rosemount def. Park (Cottage Grove), 3-0

Rush City def. North Branch, 3-1

Rushford-Peterson def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-20, 25-16, 26-28, 25-23

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Sacred Heart def. Climax-Fisher, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Moorhead, 3-0

Sauk Centre def. West Central, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St Michael-Albertville, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19

South St. Paul def. St. Anthony, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22

Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-12, 25-16, 25-10

St. Agnes def. St. Paul Harding, 3-0

St. Croix Lutheran def. Visitation, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15

Thief River Falls def. Roseau, 15-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-25, 15-6

Waconia def. Buffalo, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14

Waseca def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-9

Washington Tech def. LILA, 3-2

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Yellow Medicine East, 27-25, 25-14, 21-25, 25-14

Willmar def. St. Peter, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21

Win-E-Mac def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 9-25, 19-17

Windom def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 3-0

Zimmerman def. Hutchinson, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.