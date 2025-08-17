Thomas’ triple-double leads Mercury to 85-82 win over Storm

SEATTLE (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for her 16th career triple-double in the…

SEATTLE (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for her 16th career triple-double in the regular season, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-82 on Sunday.

Thomas has five of the 10 triple-doubles in the WNBA this season and 20 of the 53 (counting regular season and playoffs) in league history.

Kahleah Copper scored 17 points and Sami Whitcomb added 15 for Phoenix (20-13). Satou Sabally had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and DeWanna Bonner scored 10 points.

Nneka Ogwumike led Seattle (17-18) with 24 points and Skylar Diggins scored 14. Gabby Williams had 13 points and seven assists, and Erica Wheeler added 11 points.

Ogwumike poked the ball away from Whitcomb and made a follow shot moments later to tie it at 75-all with 3:57 left in the game — the first tie since 2-2. Wheeler hit a 3-pointer with 2:20 remaining that gave the Storm their first lead of the game.

Thomas slipped a pass to Copper for a wide-open layup, Copper added a driving layup and Thomas hit a short jumper to make it 83-78 with 21 seconds to play.

Diggins had two assists and moved into a tie with Becky Hammon for seventh in WNBA history with 1,708 career assists.

FEVER 99, SUN 93, OT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 34 of her career-high tying 38 points after halftime, Lexie Hull hit a corner 3-pointer with 44.9 seconds to play and Indiana rallied from 21 points down to beat Connecticut in overtime.

Odyssey Sims had 19 points and seven assists, and Natasha Howard added 18 points for Indiana (19-16). Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Mitchell scored all of Indiana’s points — including back-to-back 3-pointers — in a 10-4 run to open overtime before Hull’s 3 made it 97-90.

Marina Mabrey scored 27 points and Tina Charles 21 for Connecticut (6-27). Saniya Rivers had 15 points and a career-high five blocks, Aneesah Morrow finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Leïla Lacan had a season-high 14 assists to go with seven points.

Sims made back-to-back layups to give Indiana a 4-1 lead 53 seconds into the game. But, the Sun scored the next 12 points to take the lead until Mitchell made a layup to open the scoring in overtime. Morrow made a layup about 2 1/2 minutes into the third quarter that gave Connecticut its biggest lead at 54-33 and the Sun led 74-60 with 6:25 left in regulation.

Mitchell converted a three-point play that made it 82-all with 44.7 seconds left. Charles made a turn-around jumper in the post before Boston answered with a short jumper that eventually forced overtime.

Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham left the game in the second quarter due to a knee injury and did not return.

Caitlin Clark (groin) missed her 13th consecutive game for the Fever.

The Sun plays at Washington on Tuesday. The Fever host Minnesota on Friday.

MYSTICS 95, SPARKS 86

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonia Citron tied her career high with five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, Kiki Iriafen added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington beat Los Angeles.

Iriafen has 12 double-doubles this season and set a franchise rookie record for most games (six) with at least 15 points and 10-plus rebounds.

Shakira Austin had 14 points and Jade Melbourne, who fouled out with less than two minutes left, scored 11 for Washington (16-18).

Alysha Clark hit a 3-pointer about 4 1/2 minutes into the game that made it 12-9 and gave the Mystics the lead for good.

ACES 106, WINGS 87

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 34 points, Chelsea Gray added 10 points and a career-high tying 14 assists and Las Vegas tied its season-high with 18 3-pointers in a win over Dallas.

Las Vegas (22-14), which topped 100 points for the fourth time this season, has won seven straight games and nine of 10.

Wilson shot 11 for 16 from the field and and 11 for 14 from the line.

Kierstan Bell made a career-high six 3-pointers on seven attempts and finished with 18 points for the Aces. NaLyssa Smith scored 14 points and Jewell Loyd added 12 on 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting for the Wings, and Paige Bueckers added 18 points.

Bell hit a 3-pointer that gave the Aces the lead for good with 34 seconds left in the first quarter and made another 3 with 7:12 remaining in the first half for a 10-point lead at 41-31. Dallas got within six points multiple times in the third quarter, but Loyd hit a 3-pointer that sparked a 14-4 run and the Aces led by double figures throughout the fourth.

Dallas (9-26) has lost two straight and seven of its last eight.

Las Vegas shot 34 of 68 from the field, shot 53% from behind the arc and hit 20 of 23 (87%) from the line.

DREAM 79, VALKYRIES 63

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds, Brionna Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Atlanta ran away from Golden State in the third quarter for win.

Allisha Gray overcame shooting 3 for 13 to score 13 points as the Dream used a 30-8 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take command.

Veronica Burton had 16 points and five assists as Golden State had its season-best four-game winning streak snapped with just its third loss in the last 10 games.

Valkyries center Iliana Rupert went down hard after a hit to the face with 7:59 left in the third quarter after battling for a rebound with Jones. Rupert left for the locker room with a towel draped over her head and didn’t return. The team said she has been placed in the concussion protocol.

Te-Hina Paopao came off the bench to contribute 10 points for the Dream, who bounced back from having their six-game winning streak snapped by the Seattle Storm on Friday.

