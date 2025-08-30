The Current clinch an NWSL playoff spot with a 2-0 victory over the Courage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Current became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Current became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the National Women’s Soccer League standings with a 2-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage on Saturday night.

Izzy Rodriguez scored from distance in the 31st minute after a corner kick for the Current (15-2-1). Lo’eau LaBonta converted a penalty in the 42nd and Kansas City held the Courage scoreless the rest of the way.

The Current have a 15-point advantage in the standings over the second-place Washington Spirit. They’ve scored a league-high 36 goals while allowing just 10.

The Courage (5-7-6) were just below the playoff line in ninth place in the standings.

Courage defender Kaleigh Kurtz made her 106th consecutive start, tying her with Chicago’s Sam Staab for the NWSL record in consecutive regular-season starts.

Payton Linnehan made her debut for the Courage. She was acquired in a trade with the Portland Thorns earlier this week.

