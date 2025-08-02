Texas Rangers put outfielder Evan Carter on IL, recall outfielder Alejandro Osuna

SEATTLE (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of back spasms…

SEATTLE (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of back spasms and outfielder Alejandro Osuna was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to replace him on the active roster.

The 22-year-old Carter went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts during Friday night’s loss to the Seattle Mariners, and had gone only 4 for 34 since the All-Star break.

He also missed time this season because of a right quad strain. Carter is hitting .238 with four home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy lamented the loss of Carter ahead of Saturday’s game, especially in conjunction with third baseman Josh Jung continuing to miss time because of calf soreness.

“Yeah, it’s really incredible,” Bochy said. “You look at the number of injuries. I mean, it hasn’t stopped.”

Osuna, 22, has appeared in 29 games for the Rangers this season, hitting .164 with one home run and five RBIs. Additionally, first baseman Jake Burger, who has been sidelined since July 12 because of a left quadriceps injury, was sent to Double-A Frisco to begin a rehab assignment.

