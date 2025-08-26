Texans’ Jimmie Ward placed on exempt list amid felony domestic violence charge

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was placed on the commissioner exempt list Tuesday as he faces a…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was placed on the commissioner exempt list Tuesday as he faces a felony domestic violence charge.

Ward may not practice or attend games while on the list. He had been on the physically unable to perform list because of a foot injury since before camp.

He was arrested in June in Magnolia, Texas, on a felony charge of assaulting a family/house member after a woman called authorities to say that he strangled and threatened her, according to police records. He was arrested again in August after violating his bail on that charge.

