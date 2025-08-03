Surprise for Porto fans as unexpected signing Luuk de Jong presented at stadium before match

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese club Porto surprised its fans ahead of a preseason friendly match on Sunday by announcing…

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese club Porto surprised its fans ahead of a preseason friendly match on Sunday by announcing the signing of striker Luuk de Jong.

The club introduced its players and other signings for the new season, then brought out De Jong to be presented in front of the fans at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

The 34-year-old Dutch player came out from the tunnel to salute the crowd after being introduced by a stadium announcer.

De Jong, a former Dutch international, was signed after playing for PSV Eindhoven. He previously played for Barcelona and Sevilla, among other clubs.

Porto played the preseason game against Atletico Madrid.

