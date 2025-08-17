Sunderland signs defender Mukiele from PSG

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — Sunderland completed the signing of defender Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. The 27-year-old Mukiele…

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — Sunderland completed the signing of defender Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Mukiele spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, where he was a teammate of Granit Xhaka — another player signed by Sunderland in this transfer window.

Mukiele, who has penned a four-year deal, was at Montpellier and Leipzig before joining PSG in 2022.

Sunderland has just been promoted to the Premier League and won its first game of the season, 3-0 at home to West Ham on Saturday.

“It’s a new challenge and I’m happy to be here,” Mukiele said. “I saw the atmosphere of the stadium, and this is something I really like.”

