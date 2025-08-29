St Pauli earns bragging rights after win in action-packed Hamburg derby

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Hamburger SV’s first home game in the Bundesliga since 2018 ended in disappointment on Friday as…

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Hamburger SV’s first home game in the Bundesliga since 2018 ended in disappointment on Friday as the host went down to archrival St. Pauli 2-0 in front of a full Volksparkstadion.

Goals by Adam Dźwigała and Andreas Hountondji gave the visitors all three points in what was the first Bundesliga clash between the sides since the 2010-11 season.

The game between clubs whose clash of styles and ethos have long marked the derby out as one of the world’s most interesting began to a raucous backdrop in front of 57,000 fans.

The home side was on top early but St. Pauli took the lead after 19 minutes.

Polish center back Dźwigała got on the end of Pereira Lage’s cross and his shot was too strong for the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Heuer Fernandes.

The home fans exploded three minutes into the second half when Ransford Königsdörffer appeared to score an equalizer but the goal was chalked off for offside. Things got worse barely 10 minutes later.

Joel Fujita’s defense-splitting pass put Andreas Hountondji through on goal and he rounded the keeper before converting from the tightest of angles.

There was no way back for the home side after Giorgi Gocholeishvili was sent off for a second bookable offense 13 minutes from time.

It was the first time in the last nine matchups that the away team won the Hamburg derby.

St. Pauli has four points from two games and Hamburg one point.

