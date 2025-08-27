St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates (58-75, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-68, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (58-75, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-68, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (3-7, 3.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (12-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -187, Pirates +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

St. Louis has a 36-31 record in home games and a 65-68 record overall. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.33.

Pittsburgh has a 58-75 record overall and a 19-45 record on the road. The Pirates are 19-52 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with a .291 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 60 RBIs. Lars Nootbaar is 11 for 41 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 34 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 14 for 33 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .240 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Scott II: 10-Day IL (ankle), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

