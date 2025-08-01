Spurs captain Son Heung-min to leave English Premier League club

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Captain Son Heung-min announced on Saturday that he will be leaving Tottenham Hotspur. At a…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Captain Son Heung-min announced on Saturday that he will be leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

At a media conference in Seoul, Son said his decision to leave the English Premier League club was ’the most difficult” of his career and said the club was supporting him as he looks to move on to another club.

Spurs will face Newcastle United in a preseason friendly on Sunday in Seoul in what could the final match of Son’s time at Spurs.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.