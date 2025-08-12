Sports on TV for Wednesday, August 13

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, August 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Penrith
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Round of 64, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Yabucoa, Puerto Rico vs. Barquisimeto, Venezuela, International, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Las Vegas vs. Clarendon Hills, Ill., United States, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Arraijan, Panama vs. Brisbane, Australia, International, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Fairfield, Conn. vs. Richmond, Texas, United States, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Texas (2:35 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Final, Udine, Italy
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Forge FC, Semifinal – Leg 1
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — U.S. Open: New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia, Quarterfinal
10 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship: Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver FC, Semifinal – Leg 1
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Round of 16
WNBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Las Vegas
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
9:30 a.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey: U.S. vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, Trencín, Slovakia
2 p.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey: Czechia vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Trencín, Slovakia
