Sports on TV for Wednesday, August 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, August 13 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:45 a.m. (Thursday) FS1…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, August 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Penrith

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Round of 64, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Yabucoa, Puerto Rico vs. Barquisimeto, Venezuela, International, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Las Vegas vs. Clarendon Hills, Ill., United States, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Arraijan, Panama vs. Brisbane, Australia, International, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Fairfield, Conn. vs. Richmond, Texas, United States, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Texas (2:35 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Final, Udine, Italy

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Forge FC, Semifinal – Leg 1

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open: New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia, Quarterfinal

10 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver FC, Semifinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Round of 16

WNBA BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Las Vegas

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

9:30 a.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey: U.S. vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, Trencín, Slovakia

2 p.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey: Czechia vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Trencín, Slovakia

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.