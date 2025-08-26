Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Aug. 27
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at St. Louis
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (8:40 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Canterbury-Bankstown
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Mount Pleasant F.A. at Moca FC, Group A,
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Atlanta
_____
