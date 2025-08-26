Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Aug. 27 HORSE RACING 1 p.m. FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Aug. 27

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at St. Louis

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (8:40 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Canterbury-Bankstown

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Mount Pleasant F.A. at Moca FC, Group A,

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Atlanta

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.