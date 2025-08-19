Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 20

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Aug. 20
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — The Juddmonte International: From York Racecourse, York, England
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
9 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) vs. Taipei (Chinese Taipei), International Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Las Vegas vs. Fairfield, (Conn.), U.S. Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at Philadelphia (1:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Arizona (3:40 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at South Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — English League One: Reading at Bolton
8 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Inter Miami, Quarterfinal
11 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Club Puebla at Seattle, Quarterfinal
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup Group Stage: CF Monterrey at NJ/NY, Group B
SOFTBALL
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Falby vs. Team Willis, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Mixed Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
_____
