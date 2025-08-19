Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Aug. 20 HORSE RACING 9:30 a.m. FS1 — The Juddmonte…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Aug. 20

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — The Juddmonte International: From York Racecourse, York, England

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

9 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) vs. Taipei (Chinese Taipei), International Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Las Vegas vs. Fairfield, (Conn.), U.S. Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at Philadelphia (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Arizona (3:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at South Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — English League One: Reading at Bolton

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Inter Miami, Quarterfinal

11 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Club Puebla at Seattle, Quarterfinal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup Group Stage: CF Monterrey at NJ/NY, Group B

SOFTBALL

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Falby vs. Team Willis, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Mixed Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.