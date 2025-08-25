Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Aug. 26 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ACCN — South…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Aug. 26

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

TRUTV — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Netz vs. Team Coffey, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ricketts vs. Team Kowalik, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championship Pool Play: U.S. vs. Czechia, Pool D – Preliminary Phase, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Los Angeles

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.