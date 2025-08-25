Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Aug. 26
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
TRUTV — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Netz vs. Team Coffey, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ricketts vs. Team Kowalik, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championship Pool Play: U.S. vs. Czechia, Pool D – Preliminary Phase, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at Indiana
10 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Los Angeles
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.