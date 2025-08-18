Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Aug. 19 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPNU — American…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Aug. 19

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Detroit

TRUTV — Houston at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Cup: Al Nassr vs. Al Ittihad, Semifinal, Hong Kong

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Cibao vs. Cavalier FC, Group B, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup Group Stage: Alianza F.C. vs Washington Spirit, Group B, Santa Tecla, El Salvador

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Kowalik vs. Team Falby, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Las Vegas

