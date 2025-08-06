Sports on TV for Thursday, August 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, August 7 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS1…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Hamilton

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, First Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 32, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Midwest Region, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Mountain Region

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, New England Region, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, West Region, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Athletics at Washington (12:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Baltimore

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Charlotte FC, Phase One

11 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Santos Laguna at L.A. Galaxy, Phase One

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Melbourne

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

9:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Chicago

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Phoenix

