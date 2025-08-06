Sports on TV for Thursday, August 7

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, August 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Hamilton
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, First Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 32, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Midwest Region, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region, Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Mountain Region
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, New England Region, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, West Region, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Athletics at Washington (12:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Baltimore
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Charlotte FC, Phase One
11 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Santos Laguna at L.A. Galaxy, Phase One
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Melbourne
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
9:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Chicago
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Phoenix
