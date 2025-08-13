Sports on TV for Thursday, August 14

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, August 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Penrith
6 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Fremantle
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton
7 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at West Gold Coast
4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Sydney
CFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Winnipeg
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
SECN — North Carolina at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — UCLA at Georgia
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, First Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Round of 16, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Milton (Ga.) vs. Buford (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Brno, Czech Republic vs. Tokyo, Japan, International, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Braintree, Mass. vs. Irmo, S.C., United States, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Taipei, Chinese Taipei vs. Chihuahua, Mexico, International, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Sioux Falls, S.D. vs. Uwchlan Township, Pa., United States, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Baltimore (1:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at Colorado
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Round of 16; Cincinnati-WTA Doubles Quarterfinals
