Sports on TV for Thursday, August 14

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Penrith

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Fremantle

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton

7 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at West Gold Coast

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Sydney

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Winnipeg

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

SECN — North Carolina at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — UCLA at Georgia

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, First Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Round of 16, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Milton (Ga.) vs. Buford (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Brno, Czech Republic vs. Tokyo, Japan, International, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Braintree, Mass. vs. Irmo, S.C., United States, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Taipei, Chinese Taipei vs. Chihuahua, Mexico, International, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Sioux Falls, S.D. vs. Uwchlan Township, Pa., United States, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Baltimore (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Colorado

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Round of 16; Cincinnati-WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

_____

