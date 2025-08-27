Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 28

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Aug. 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Richmond
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boise St. at South Florida
6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio at Rutgers
7 p.m.
ACCN — East Carolina at NC State
ESPNU — Towson at Norfolk St.
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Cent. Arkansas at Missouri
8 p.m.
FS1 — Buffalo at Minnesota
9 p.m.
BTN — Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin
ESPN — Nebraska at Cincinnati
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at Houston (2:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Miami at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Canterbury-Bankstown
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at New York
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Phoenix
