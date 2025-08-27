Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Aug. 28 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Aug. 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Richmond

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boise St. at South Florida

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at NC State

ESPNU — Towson at Norfolk St.

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Cent. Arkansas at Missouri

8 p.m.

FS1 — Buffalo at Minnesota

9 p.m.

BTN — Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin

ESPN — Nebraska at Cincinnati

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at Houston (2:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Miami at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Canterbury-Bankstown

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at New York

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Phoenix

