Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 21

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Aug. 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Collingwood

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Montreal

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Ohio St. at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Providence at Rutgers

8 p.m.

ACCN — Maryland at Wake Forest

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Ohio St. at South Carolina

8:30 p.m.

BTN — TCU at Iowa

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, First Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, First Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, U.S. Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament – Finals: Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights, Hollywood, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.) OR Texas at Kansas City (2:10 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at Washington (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Houston at Baltimore

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: New England at N.Y. Giants

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at South Sydney

6 p.m.

ESPNU — 2025 MLR Draft

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at Angel City

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Willis vs. Team Kowalik, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Quarterfinals

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at New York

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Las Vegas

