Sports on TV for Sunday, August 3

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, August 3

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FOX — The Basketball Tournament: Eberlein Drive vs. Aftershocks, Championship, Wichita, Kan.

CYCLING

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage, Praz-sur-Arly Chatel, 77 miles, France (Taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Southeast Region, Warner Robins, Ga.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Southwest Region, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Toronto (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — Detroit at Philadelphia (StatCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United, Seoul, South Korea

11:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: St. Mirren at Celtic

2 p.m.

NBC — Club Friendly: AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United, Atlanta

4 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Guadalajara at Charlotte FC, Phase One

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Santos Laguna at Seattle, Phase One

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — NWSL: Portland at Washington

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Corrick vs. Team Kilfoyl, Holly Springs, N.C.

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; Doubles Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The 2025 Toyota Outdoor & Para National Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Seattle

