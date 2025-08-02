Sports on TV for Sunday, August 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, August 3
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium
2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
FOX — The Basketball Tournament: Eberlein Drive vs. Aftershocks, Championship, Wichita, Kan.
CYCLING
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage, Praz-sur-Arly Chatel, 77 miles, France (Taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales
Noon
NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Southeast Region, Warner Robins, Ga.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Southwest Region, Waco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Toronto (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — Detroit at Philadelphia (StatCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United, Seoul, South Korea
11:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: St. Mirren at Celtic
2 p.m.
NBC — Club Friendly: AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United, Atlanta
4 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Guadalajara at Charlotte FC, Phase One
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Santos Laguna at Seattle, Phase One
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ABC — NWSL: Portland at Washington
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Corrick vs. Team Kilfoyl, Holly Springs, N.C.
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; Doubles Quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The 2025 Toyota Outdoor & Para National Championships, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Seattle
